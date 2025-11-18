Warrenton, VA Author Publishes Children's Book
In the enchanting kingdom of Merry Dawn, where dragons glide across pastel skies and woodland creatures bustle beneath the forest canopy, a young boy named Walter sets out on a captivating journey of curiosity and wonder. Living a quiet life with his parents and their two loyal dogs, Walter becomes intrigued by the magical wildlife surrounding his home. His simple act of leaving food for the creatures soon unfolds into an extraordinary adventure.
Walter begins to witness unusual activity near his home and discovers that the Squirrel King himself has paid a visit. As he develops unexpected friendships with the kingdom's birds, horses, cats, and many other creatures, Walter learns that even the smallest beings are capable of remarkable feats. Guided by the wisdom of his new companions, he follows a path of courage and growth that ultimately leads him to the legendary Trail of Resistance.
This uplifting story celebrates the power of connection and reminds readers that the most surprising friendships can shape the course of our lives.
About the Author
Sarah Fil is a proud U.S. Coast Guard veteran and holds a Bachelor's degree in Administration. A dedicated mother and loving wife, she now enjoys life as a stay-at-home parent while pursuing her dream of earning a Private Pilot License (PPL).
In addition to her passion for storytelling, Sarah loves cooking and taking long walks with her family, embracing the everyday moments that bring joy and meaning. Her rich life experiences, in both service and motherhood, infuse her writing with adventure, heart, and timeless lessons for readers of all ages.
"The Kingdom of Merry Dawn" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $12.00 (eBook $7.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-317-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-kingdom-of-merry-dawn . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
