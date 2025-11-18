Rutland, VT Author Publishes Memoir
"Mountainside Memories", a new book by Barbara Rhodes, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Mountainside Memories", the newest release from author and artist Barbara Rhodes, offers readers an uplifting and humorous journey through her childhood spent on her grandparents' farm. Blending vivid storytelling with authentic family photographs taken by her grandmother, Rhodes brings to life a heartfelt collection of memories that honor both her family's legacy and the simple joys of rural living.
The book's charming anecdotes and accompanying images capture a bygone era while highlighting the timeless nature of family, tradition, and growing up close to the land.
About the Author
Barbara Rhodes is an accomplished oil painter whose artistic journey began in 1980 with her first lesson in Hurleyville, New York. Since then, she has built an extensive portfolio of landscape paintings and pet portraits. In addition to her visual art, Rhodes finds joy in writing stories inspired by her family history, stories that provide her with a sense of peace and connection as she revisits cherished moments from her past.
"Mountainside Memories" is a 70-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-001-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/mountainside-memories . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
