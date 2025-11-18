San Francisco, CA Author Publishes Memoir
November 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Crusade: Chronicles from the Beast of Modern Day: Book 3", a new book by Joe Papadakis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In the third installment of his The Crusade series, Joe Papadakis continues his candid day-to-day journal entries, beginning with the first days of the COVID-19 lockdown in March 2020. Over the ensuing months, Joe shares an intimate glimpse into his life, from rounds on the golf course to its transformation into a public park, providing safe, open spaces for those confined by lockdown restrictions.
As his world shifted from everyday social interactions to near isolation, Joe turned to his journal as both companion and guide. Through his reflections, he explores the challenges of staying occupied, maintaining focus, and pursuing personal goals amid unprecedented circumstances. Readers are invited to connect with Joe on a personal level as he chronicles a life redefined by a global pandemic, capturing both resilience and the quiet moments of introspection.
"The Crusade: Chronicles from the Beast of Modern Day: Book 3" is a 156-page paperback with a retail price of $42.00 (eBook $37.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-444-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-crusade-chronicles-from-the-beast-of-modern-day-book-4 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
