Lyman, SC Author Publishes Memoir
November 18, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Will Remember You", a new book by Sandy Lindsey, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
After losing her son Jason to cancer, Sandy Lindsey faced profound grief that left her questioning her faith and even directing her anger toward God. Yet, through her son's unwavering devotion to his faith, she discovered a path to hope and healing.
"I Will Remember You" is a moving collection of short essays and poetry that chronicles one mother's journey through loss. Through cherished memories of Jason and lessons drawn from his life, Sandy found solace in everyday moments, the laughter of her grandchildren, a tranquil sunset, and the simple joys that connect us all. With this book, she extends her story to readers, offering comfort and companionship to anyone navigating the challenging terrain of grief.
About the Author
Sandy Lindsey is a devoted mother of two sons and grandmother to four. Since retiring, she has dedicated herself to motivational speaking and grief support, sharing her personal experiences to help others heal. In her personal life, Sandy enjoys walking, hiking, biking, and participating in her local church, where she finds fellowship and community.
"I Will Remember You" is a 66-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-225-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-will-remember-you . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
