Skidmore, TX Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
November 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Phantoms to Yesterday", a new book by Mike Clarke, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Phantoms to Yesterday" transports readers to the year 2800 CE, where humanity encounters the Ocmids, enigmatic, phantom-like beings from another dimension. Driven by a fascination with human innovation, the Ocmids "adopt" select Earthlings, transforming willing volunteers into phantom forms composed not of flesh and bone, but of pure atomic material.
This extraordinary transformation grants humans the ability to travel through time, while their dormant physical bodies remain safely preserved in the present. Together with the Ocmids, these newly made phantoms journey across pivotal eras in Earth's past, uncovering long-guarded secrets behind the Egyptian pyramids, Stonehenge, and other ancient marvels. Each expedition carries immense risk, but the possibilities for discovery are limitless.
Full of imagination, adventure, and scientific intrigue, "Phantoms to Yesterday" invites readers to reconsider what they think they know about history, technology, and the boundaries of reality.
About the Author
Mike Clarke is a lifelong explorer of the natural world, residing in a rural community. His interests span astronomy, nature, geology, and photography, passions that have inspired much of his creative work. Clarke has experienced two unexplained aerial sightings, one a glowing, silent object hovering only hundreds of meters away before accelerating into the sky, and another marked by an abrupt, high-velocity 90-degree turn.
He is an active member of several local and national professional organizations. Over the course of his career, Clarke has worked as a laboratory technician, educator, petroleum chemist, refinery engineering technician, and now as a business owner and operator. His diverse background and lifelong curiosity continue to shape the stories he tells.
"Phantoms to Yesterday" is a 58-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-327-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/phantoms-to-yesterday . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
