Encinitas, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
November 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Gone Surfing!", a new book by Donna Voss, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
While the world may feel vast and boundless, "Gone Surfing!" reveals that community and human connection are closer than we think. In this compelling collection of short stories and poems, author Donna Voss illuminates the threads that link lives across continents and cultures, world-class pilots and children raised on rural farms, a globe-trotting surfer chasing the next wave, and veterans united by the shared journey of coming home from war.
About the Author
Donna Voss draws her creative inspiration from the quiet space between sleep and waking, from the natural world that surrounds us, and from the limitless skies above. Her work captures the extraordinary moments hidden within everyday experience, inviting readers to see the connections that bind us all.
"Gone Surfing!" is a 36-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-352-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/gone-surfing . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
