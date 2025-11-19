Dundalk, MD Author Publishes Psychological Thriller Book
November 19, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Murder in the Making", a new book by Connor C. Quantrell, has been released by RoseDog Books.
Author Connor C. Quantrell draws on decades of observing the evolving dynamics of marital relationships across diverse social and cultural backgrounds. These experiences, rich with conflict, misunderstanding, and emotional complexity, have shaped the creation of a novel that explores the darker undercurrents between the sexes.
In "Murder in the Making", Quantrell examines how love can emerge between two people and, just as quickly, deteriorate into turmoil of such magnitude that even science struggles to explain it. The novel does not attempt to unravel the mystery of love, nor does it claim to offer psychological solutions or insights into forces beyond the physical world.
Instead, "Murder in the Making" invites readers to explore the inner landscapes of its characters, encouraging reflection, analysis, and imagination. Through the psychological and emotional journeys depicted, readers may recognize echoes of real-world struggles, gaining a deeper understanding of how such circumstances can evolve and foreshadow inevitable human interactions.
"Murder in the Making" is a 34-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-071-5. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/murder-in-the-making/
