Ellicott City, MD Author Publishes Autobiography
November 21, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Life's Recognitions, Accomplishments, Obstacles, and Pleasant Memories", a new book by Cassandra T. Gilliam, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In her heartfelt new book, Cassandra T. Gilliam invites readers into the deeply personal journey of her life, one defined by perseverance, meaningful relationships, and moments of joy found in everyday connections. Through vivid recollections of family, friends, and the many individuals who brightened her path, Gilliam reflects on the people who shaped her and the memories she continues to hold close. Though some loved ones are no longer here, their influence endures, woven throughout the stories she shares with warmth and gratitude.
About the Author
Cassandra T. Gilliam is a seasoned customer service professional with more than twenty years of experience in the retail industry. Her career also includes over fifteen years as an administrative professional in financial institutions, along with roles in a law office and medical settings. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Marshall University in Huntington, West Virginia, and an Associate of Applied Science in Administrative Professional Studies from Howard Community College in Columbia, Maryland.
A dedicated community volunteer, Gilliam has contributed her time and talents to organizations including the Board of Elections of Howard County, Morning Star Baptist Church of Baltimore County, and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Baltimore City. She is an active member of Morning Star Baptist Church and enjoys spending time with loved ones, dining out, photography, music, and movies.
"My Life's Recognitions, Accomplishments, Obstacles, and Pleasant Memories" is a 104-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-199-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-lifes-recognitions-accomplishments-obstacles-and-pleasant-memories . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us