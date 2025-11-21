Sylvania, AL Author Publishes Dystopian Novel
In 1944, the world changed forever. The earth convulsed with catastrophic force, mountain ranges erupted where rivers once ran, entire cities collapsed into ruin, and unfathomable creatures emerged from the shattered fabric of reality. Standing at the edge of extinction, humanity retreated into colossal megacities, engineered as last redoubts against an encroaching darkness.
These strongholds offer safety, but at an extraordinary cost.
Today, these towering bastions represent the final remnants of civilization, yet they exist in a precarious balance. Beyond their fortified walls stretch the Lost Lands: vast expanses of poisoned forests, monster-ridden swamps, and irradiated deserts. Within these hostile territories, scattered survivors endure a harsh existence, haunted by legends of the Unforeseen and the relentless struggle to stay alive.
After six centuries of unending conflict, fear has faded, but the darkness has not. Inside the megacities, complacency and decay threaten their very foundations. Outside, desperation fuels rising cults offering twisted visions of salvation, while ruthless warlords carve empires from chaos.
Yet amid the desolation, a single spark endures, one that could restore a dying world…
or bring about its final downfall.
"A Light for the Lost" is a 380-page paperback with a retail price of $25.00 (eBook $20.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-183-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-light-for-the-lost . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
