Kingsport, TN Author Publishes Autobiography
November 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Turning Pain Into Purpose", a new book by Sheila Taylor, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Turning Pain Into Purpose" offers an intimate look into the life of Sheila Taylor, a woman who transformed adversity into strength and resilience. Through candid storytelling, Taylor reflects on the challenges that shaped her and reveals the powerful truth she discovered along the way: life becomes what you make it, and every struggle holds the potential for success. Her memoir serves as both a testament to perseverance and an inspiring reminder that purpose can rise from even the most difficult experiences.
About the Author
Sheila Taylor is a devoted mother to her son, Xavier, and a proud grandmother to Justyce and Ace. A retired healthcare worker, Taylor has spent her life caring for others. She finds joy in the simple beauty of nature, especially the beach and the mountains. Her passion for people, healing, and personal growth shines through in her heartfelt storytelling.
"Turning Pain Into Purpose" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-218-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/turning-pain-into-purpose . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
