Pembroke, MA Author Publishes Paranormal Nonfiction Stories
November 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The World Through Evil Eyez", a new book by Don DeCristofaro, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Paranormal investigator and storyteller Don DeCristofaro opens the door to the unseen with his compelling new book, "The World Through Evil Eyez". In this immersive exploration, DeCristofaro guides readers through the legends, truths, and unforgettable hoaxes that have captivated humanity for generations. His in-depth research and personal encounters offer an engaging, behind-the-scenes look at the origins of these enduring mysteries.
For anyone intrigued by unanswered questions and the hidden layers of our world, "The World Through Evil Eyez" provides an ideal entry point, introducing not only the stories but the curious minds and investigators who have walked this path before.
About the Author
Don DeCristofaro stands out in the field of paranormal investigation for one unusual reason: he began his journey without a single personal experience of the supernatural. While his peers devoured adventure tales by Robert Louis Stevenson, DeCristofaro was captivated by the works of renowned paranormal researchers like Hans Holzer. It was John Keel's The Mothman Prophecies that ultimately launched him into a lifelong pursuit of the unexplained.
Over the past two decades, DeCristofaro has investigated many of the Northeast's most haunted locations and countless sites beyond. Yet his deepest passion remains connected to his roots. A proud U.S. Navy veteran, following in the footsteps of his father and brother, he dedicates significant time to the United States Naval Shipbuilding Museum and the historic USS Salem. Both landmarks sit in his hometown, at the very shipyard where he once worked after returning from service. For DeCristofaro, giving back to these institutions is both an honor and a personal mission.
Through his extensive travels, investigations, and experiences, DeCristofaro came to understand how extraordinary the world becomes when viewed through one's own unique lens. After years of sharing his insights through tours and lectures, he is excited to bring his stories to a wider audience with "The World Through Evil Eyez".
"The World Through Evil Eyez" is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-161-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-world-through-evil-eyez . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
