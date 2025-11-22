Randolph, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
November 22, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Rollercoaster", a new book by Gaellie Ulysse, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Why does life have to be so hard? For Natasha Shadow, even getting through the school day feels impossible. She faces relentless bullying, endures heartbreaking disappointment, and now must adjust to a major change at home: her dad's girlfriend and her children are moving in.
Yet, amid the chaos, Natasha begins to discover unexpected bright spots, new and meaningful friendships, a bond with a beautiful black Labrador named Crystal, and the realization that her soon-to-be step-siblings might not be so bad after all. With the possibility of attending a prestigious school on the horizon, Natasha's journey becomes one of resilience, growth, and hope.
About the Author
Gaellie Ulysse is an 11-year-old writer and the eldest of four siblings. She has always found joy in expressing herself through storytelling. While she loves crafting works of fiction, Gaellie often connects closely with her characters, using their journeys to reflect her own experiences navigating preteen and teenage life. In addition to writing, she is an active participant in school activities and consistently strives for excellence in her academic pursuits.
"Rollercoaster" is an 18-page paperback with a retail price of $11.00 (eBook $6.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-137-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/rollercoaster . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
