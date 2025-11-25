Canadian Author Publishes Young Adult Fantasy Novel
November 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"A Fanatical Life", a new book by Sarah B., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
In "A Fanatical Life", readers are introduced to a young prince from an ethereal kingdom that exists between the realms of dreams and imagination. Tasked with living among his subjects in disguise, Jacob Rex must learn firsthand the challenges faced by the people he is destined to lead. Along his journey, he forms a circle of loyal friends and traveling companions, each offering unique insight into the world beyond the palace walls.
But as the kingdom prepares for its annual festival, simmering tensions threaten to erupt. With mystery in the air and unease growing, Jacob soon discovers that something far greater and far more dangerous may be unfolding around him.
About the Author
Sarah B. works at a local deli inside a grocery store, where her keen observations of everyday life often inspire her creative pursuits. In her free time, she immerses herself in literature, channels her imagination into writing and drawing, and enjoys exploring the vibrant world of anime. The youngest of five children, she is supported by loving parents and four older sisters who have always encouraged her artistic spirit.
"A Fanatical Life" is a 90-page paperback with a retail price of $14.00 (eBook $9.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-194-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-fanatical-life . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
