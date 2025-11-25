Mobile, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
November 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nurse Purse", a new book by Rhonda M. Turner, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Nurse Purse" invites young readers on a globe-spanning adventure with a nomadic nurse whose tiny, magical purse holds everything needed to help communities in need, from food and water to clothing and comfort. Blending humor with heart, the story playfully mirrors the familiar image of a grandmother, mother, or aunt whose handbag seems to contain an endless supply of unexpected treasures.
More than a delightful tale, "Nurse Purse" honors healers everywhere and shines a light on the urgent need for compassionate individuals to address overlooked challenges around the world. The book underscores the powerful connection between the health and hospitality sectors and advocates for the creation of new, grassroots NGOs driven by everyday people committed to making a difference.
Crafted for both early and delayed readers, "Nurse Purse" features engaging rhymes and a circular narrative structure, beginning and ending with the same line, to encourage repeated reading and build confidence. At a time when many students face reading hurdles, the book delivers a resonant message: Small things can solve big problems.
About the Author
Rhonda M. Turner discovered her love for storytelling as a child, inspired by Sunday School books filled with vivid pictures and Bible stories. Now married and the mother of one son, Turner enjoys tending to her plant collection and serving as her family's resident stylist and decorator. Alongside writing, she works as a Registered Nurse Case Manager in Quality Assurance, specializing in the creation and review of medical reports. Through "Nurse Purse" and her ongoing work, Turner seeks to inspire readers of all ages and affirm the power of small actions to spark meaningful change.
"Nurse Purse" is a 26-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-263-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nurse-purse . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
