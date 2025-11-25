San Jose, CA Author Publishes Idiom Reference Book
November 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Book of North American Idioms", a new book by Joanna Libertad Arroyo, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Northern California native Joanna Libertad Arroyo grew up in the culturally rich San Francisco Bay Area, where she was surrounded by a vibrant mix of expressions from friends, family, and teachers. These idioms, colorful, colloquial phrases woven into everyday conversations, left a lasting impression and eventually inspired her newest work, the "Book of North American Idioms".
Arroyo believes that informal language plays a meaningful role in shaping how people connect and communicate. Idioms can influence how we perceive our world and how we relate to one another. Her book was created to help both native and non-native English speakers understand the importance of idiomatic expressions in everyday speech. By bridging differences in language comprehension and skill level, idioms serve as a shared cultural touchstone across North America. Many of these expressions, she notes, are born from the diverse cultures and regions that make up the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
About the Author
Joanna Libertad Arroyo is a multidisciplinary creative whose passions include visual art, poetry, and both short and long-form fiction. Her artwork and poetry have been featured in The Bohemian, the art and literary journal of her alma mater, Notre Dame de Namur University.
A dedicated educator, Arroyo has worked extensively with both children and adult learners as a teacher, tutor, and after-school program leader. She credits her students with continually shaping her growth as an educator, noting that each new lesson deepens her understanding of how people learn.
Arroyo continues to write poetry and looks forward to sharing more of her creative work with readers in the future.
"Book of North American Idioms" is a 40-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-187-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/book-of-north-american-idioms-1 . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
