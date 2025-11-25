Los Angeles, CA Author Publishes Self-Help Book
November 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Date Like a Queen, Marry a King", a new book by Julia Vassina, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Throughout her career as a hypnotherapist, Julia Vassina has identified a recurring challenge among her clients: difficulties in forming or sustaining romantic relationships. Drawing on both her professional insights and her personal experiences, as well as the stories of countless women, Julia has uncovered what she believes to be the core issues standing in the way of lasting love. Now, she is sharing her findings with the world.
In "Date Like a Queen, Marry a King", Julia guides readers through cultivating genuine self-love, navigating the early stages of dating with confidence, and building a healthy foundation for a long-term partnership. Empowering and practical, this book offers women the essential tools to create the relationships they desire and to embrace their own happily ever after.
"Date Like a Queen, Marry a King" is a 150-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-473-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/date-like-a-queen-marry-a-king . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us