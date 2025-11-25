Holiday Travel 2025: KAYAK Data Shows 10% Search Increase & Airfares Declining as Travelers Lean On AI for Smarter Planning
November 25, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Travel NewsAccording to data from KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, holiday travel interest is up 10% year-over-year. Despite higher interest, prices across major travel categories are stable or down, giving travelers more opportunities to find affordable trips this holiday season.
Holiday Travel Forecast: Interest Up, Prices Down
KAYAK flight search data indicates that interest in holiday trips are up 10% compared to 2024, showing that travelers are eager to take seasonal getaways. Prices are trending favorably across most categories:
International flight prices are down 7% YoY
"Interest is strong, but prices are holding steady or lower compared to last year," said Kate Williams, KAYAK travel trends expert and CCO. "There are deals to be found if you are able to be flexible with dates and destinations."
Trending Holiday Destinations: Eastern Europe Takes the Spotlight
Eastern Europe has emerged as a top holiday travel trend in 2025, with several destinations seeing major increases in flight searches compared to last year:
Where the Holiday Deals Are: Top Destinations to Find Deals
For travelers hunting value, KAYAK found these destinations having the biggest drops in airfare compared to last year:
Domestic travel deals:
What to Expect at the Busiest Airports This Season
To help travelers better prepare for the holiday rush, KAYAK analyzed seasonal flight search trends to identify where congestion is expected to peak and how travelers can navigate it more smoothly.
- Thanksgiving: Major hubs including LAX, SFO, BOS, DEN, ORD, JFK, EWR, WAS, DFW, and ATL are projected to see the highest traffic volumes based on search demand.
- Christmas: Airports such as LAX, SFO, BOS, JFK, ORD, WAS, EWR, MIA, SEA, and DFW are expected to be the busiest for holiday departures and arrivals.
Steering clear of peak travel times and giving yourself extra time at these high-traffic airports can help minimize stress and keep trips running smoothly.
Travel Smarter with KAYAK's New AI Mode
KAYAK's new AI Mode, an AI travel planning tool, helps travelers simplify the trip planning process by using conversational searches. Users can type natural prompts like: "Find me a Christmas week getaway for under $500, somewhere warm, leaving from LAX" and instantly get real-time flight, hotel and car rental options.
"Having a trip to look forward to at the end of the year is the gift we all need," said Kate Williams, KAYAK travel trends expert and CCO. "If you haven't booked yet, let our AI tools do the hard work for you to surface the best destinations for your budget."
Explore KAYAK's full 2025 Holiday Travel Forecast at https://www.kayak.com/news/holiday/.
About KAYAK
KAYAK, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG), is the world's leading travel search engine. With billions of queries across our platforms, we help people find their perfect flight, stay, rental car and vacation package. Trusted by millions of travelers, the KAYAK app makes travel planning seamless on iOS and Android, and we also support business travelers with our corporate travel solution, KAYAK for Business.
*Methodology: KAYAK analyzed search queries from a U.S. origin across flights, hotels, and rental cars for travel during the 2025 Thanksgiving and December holiday periods. All data reflects YoY comparisons from the same search windows in 2024.
