Brooklyn, NY Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Noexit Way", a new book by Rob O. Shin, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Noexit Way: Manhattan Undertown" presents a gripping collection of short stories that explore the profound dualities of human nature, the cruel and the compassionate, the corrupt and the righteous. Set against the backdrop of New York's hidden corners, the collection reveals the unseen struggles and moral conflicts that shape ordinary and extraordinary lives.
In "Afghan Return," a young man is forced to confront the echoes of history as he fights in two Afghan wars, first in 1988 as a conscript in the Soviet army, and again in 2002 as a soldier in the U.S. military. His journey exposes the lasting scars of war and the search for identity between two nations and two eras.
"Through the Eyes of a Child" follows a young boy with developmental challenges who strives to understand the world and his place within it. His perspective offers a moving and unfiltered look at innocence, resilience, and hope.
In "Hostages of MIC," a man inscribes his own name on a bomb, a haunting act that confronts the perils of the military-industrial complex and the personal toll of mechanized conflict.
About the Author
Rob O. Shin fled Ukraine thirty years ago and has since made New York his home. A seasoned poet, showman, composer, and singer, he brings a unique, multifaceted voice to contemporary literature. His work reflects a life shaped by displacement, creativity, and an unwavering search for meaning.
"Noexit Way" is a 124-page paperback with a retail price of $15.00 (eBook $10.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-197-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/noexit-way . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
