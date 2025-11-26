Dayton, TX Author Publishes Children's Book
November 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Freckles the Puppy/Pecas del Cachorro", a new book by Joan R. Griffith, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Told in both English and Spanish, "Freckles the Puppy/Pecas del Cachorro" introduces young readers to a lovable puppy who is his little girl's constant companion. Curious and full of energy, Freckles delights in playing with his toys, chasing his tail, and spending time with his next-door neighbors, Carl the dog and Kitty the cat. He's also joined by Shelley, another loyal canine friend.
From bath time to games of hide-and-seek, Freckles' world is filled with joy, warmth, and adventure.
Join Freckles on his heartwarming journeys and discover the playful spirit of this sweet puppy.
"Freckles the Puppy/Pecas del Cachorro" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00, audiobook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-434-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/freckles-the-puppy-pecas-del-cachorro . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
