Canadian Author Publishes Romance Novel
November 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Elena of Nafplion", a new book by Tyler Schwalm, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Elena of Nafplion" invites readers into the sun-soaked elegance of Nafplion, Greece, where Elena Argos, a young woman born into the expectations of high society, must navigate a world where every choice carries weight. Caught between loyalty to her family's legacy, an engagement to the charming yet controlling Nikos, and an unexpected bond with enigmatic exchange student Conner, Elena discovers that the path to her true self is anything but straightforward.
Woven with emotion, tension, and the timeless pull of the heart, "Elena of Nafplion" explores the pressures of tradition and the courage it takes to chart one's own destiny.
About the Author
Tyler Schwalm was born in northeastern British Columbia and now resides in the rugged beauty of the Yukon Territory. An avid outdoorsman and camping enthusiast, he draws creative inspiration from the wilderness adventures that shape his everyday life. Although he has no formal training beyond high school English, Schwalm's debut novel reflects a deep and growing passion for storytelling, one that emerged fully during the writing of this book.
"Elena of Nafplion" is a 194-page hardback with a retail price of $30.00 (eBook $25.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-464-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/elena-of-nafplion . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
