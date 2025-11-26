Pittsburgh, PA Author Publishes Visual Arts Book
November 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Paintings by Ernest McCarty Jr.", a new book by Ernest McCarty Jr., has been released by RoseDog Books.
"Paintings by Ernest McCarty Jr." is a striking visual collection that brings together forty evocative works from the artist's lifelong exploration of beauty, solitude, and self-expression. With subjects ranging from intimate portraits and serene landscapes to energetic scenes of performance and travel, McCarty invites viewers into moments shaped by memory, emotion, and personal truth.
In his reflective artist's statement, McCarty describes painting as a form of therapy, "a solitary quest" that reveals both flaws and freedom as he faces the blank canvas. Guided early on by renowned educator Dr. Margaret Taylor Burroughs, he learned to embrace artistic honesty, seeing beauty in the world and within himself. Each piece in this collection serves as an extension of that journey, offering a sanctuary of peace, color, and contemplation.
This curated volume, photographed by Nate Guidry, highlights McCarty's ability to translate lived experience into art that is both deeply personal and universally resonant.
"Paintings by Ernest McCarty Jr." is a 48-page hardback with a retail price of $35.00 (eBook $30.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-321-1. It was published by RoseDog Books of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. To buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://rosedogbookstore.com/paintings-by-ernest-mccarty-jr/
