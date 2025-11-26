Mission Hills, CA Author Publishes Self-Help Book

Improve personal relationships and communication.



Increase proficiency and productivity in their work.



Harness the necessary qualities for profound career success.



"LEVERAGE MEDITATION" is set to become an indispensable companion for anyone seeking to maximize their potential and achieve a higher state of performance in their personal and professional life.



About the Author

Engr. Teddy A. Ortega, MBA-TM is a highly accomplished professional with a diverse and successful background. He is a computer software engineer with over 20 years of experience in software development, having programmed code for leading businesses in banking, telecommunications, consumer retail, and scientific research. Prior to his engineering career, he spent 10 years in sales, marketing, and training. Engr. Ortega is also a proficient writer, public speaker, and a certified career and business coach, bringing a unique blend of technical expertise, business acumen, and personal development insight to his work.



"LEVERAGE MEDITATION" is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88729-467-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"LEVERAGE MEDITATION", a new book by Engr. Teddy A. Ortega, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Engineer and seasoned professional Engr. Teddy A. Ortega, MBA-TM, is proud to announce the release of his transformative new book, "Leverage Meditation." This essential guide provides readers with a powerful framework for harnessing the multiplying properties of leverage-a concept traditionally associated with mechanics and systems-and applying it to every aspect of their lives, from personal growth to career achievement."LEVERAGE MEDITATION" is the definitive resource for identifying and assembling the foundational elements, qualities, and techniques employed by the world's most successful achievers to cultivate exceptional talent, skills, and mindset."The world's most successful people are masters of leverage. They multiply themselves by the tools and people they work with to get things done." says Engr. Teddy A. Ortega, MBA-TMThe book illustrates various analogies, providing readers with specific tools to: