Huntersville, NC Author Publishes Children's Book
November 26, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"I Choose You", a new book by P.J. O'Donnell, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and long-time physician P.J. O'Donnell announces the release of his heartwarming new children's book, "I Choose You." Offering a comforting and empowering narrative, the book addresses the universal childhood feeling of powerlessness by giving children the ultimate agency: the choice of their own parents.
Most children experience a natural tension between the comfort of parental boundaries and the frustration of feeling unheard. "I Choose You" reframes this dynamic, presenting a beautiful story where the child is an active participant in their own family creation.
This unique perspective aims to validate the child's importance, helping them navigate the challenges of growing up by building a foundation of confidence and unconditional love. The book is an essential read for families looking to foster a stronger bond and empower their young ones.
About the Author:
P.J. O'Donnell brings a lifetime of diverse experience and compassion to his writing. He credits his own loving family for his varied interests in math, science, languages, and poetry. Though he began his career as an engineer, his passion for helping people ultimately led him to medical school. He has been a dedicated and practicing physician for decades, giving him a unique insight into human development, emotional well-being, and the special needs of children. His professional experience informs the empathetic and thoughtful core of "I Choose You."
"I Choose You" is a 32-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-295-2. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/i-choose-you For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
