Owensboro, KY Couple Publishes Educational Children's Book

Interactive Tree Activities



Fun Tree Trivia Questions and Riddles



A Comprehensive Listing of National Champion Trees



Details on all 50 U.S. State Trees



The book is designed to be a valuable resource for children, parents, and teachers alike, transforming factual recall into an active, critical thinking exercise. It is a must-have for anyone looking to foster a love for nature and learning.



"Let's Talk Trees" is a 68-page paperback with a retail price of $24.00 (eBook $19.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88683-241-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lets-talk-trees For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/

"Let's Talk Trees," a new book by Adrian and Linda Bambini, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Co-authors Adrian Bambini, a botanist, and Linda Bambini, a retired educator, announce the release of their unique and interactive new book, "Let's Talk Trees." This engaging title introduces readers of all ages to the natural world by comparing and contrasting tree families to human family trees, encouraging a fun, analytical approach to learning.A Unique Narrative GuideThe book is narrated by Barkley, a friendly tulip poplar tree, who guides readers through a sensory exploration of his tree family. Barkley encourages readers to use their senses-sight, touch, smell, and more-to actively discover the surprising ways that his tree family and the readers' own family trees are both similar and different.Educational and Entertaining for All AgesThis collaboration successfully combines Adrian Bambini's professional horticultural background with Linda Bambini's expertise in English grammar and composition. The result is a resource that is not only educational but also highly entertaining."Let's Talk Trees" offers a wealth of content, including: