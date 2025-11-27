Charleston, IL Author Publishes Book Written During Childhood
November 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Dog Candy and the Mystery of the Missing Crystals", a new book by Zachary James Ancy, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"My Dog Candy and the Mystery of the Missing Crystals" is a charming and adventurous middle-grade novel that promises to captivate young readers and inspire confidence in aspiring young creators.
The book introduces readers to Zach, whose ordinary day takes a terrifying turn.
When Zach returns home from work, he is horrified to find his prized crystals are gone-and his entire family is missing! With only the loyal family dog, Candy, by his side, Zach must follow a trail of clues and brave unknown dangers. Will this determined duo locate Zach's loved ones before time runs out?
"My Dog Candy and the Mystery of the Missing Crystals" is a thrilling adventure that explores themes of courage, loyalty, and the bond between a child and their pet.
A Testament to Overcoming Challenges
The journey to publishing this book holds a deeply personal meaning for the author. Originally written by Zach when he was just nine years old, the book's publication is a testament to the power of self-belief, especially for those facing learning differences.
Diagnosed with ADHD and Dyslexia, Zach found the process of completing and believing in his work challenging. He hopes his story will encourage others:
"It was always hard for me to believe that my book was good enough. My wife helped me believe in myself, and now I'm sharing this book to help all of you believe in yourselves, too. My drawings may not be perfect, but they are mine. Don't let self-doubt get in your way. Your unique way of talking, writing, or drawing is perfect, simply because it belongs to you."
The book, which features Zach's original drawings, is a heartfelt reminder that true creativity comes from authenticity.
"My Dog Candy and the Mystery of the Missing Crystals" is a 20-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-221-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-dog-candy-and-the-mystery-of-the-missing-crystals For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
