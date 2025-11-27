Washington, DC Author Publishes Short Story Collection
November 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Episodes of Life: Divine Interventions of Life Experiences", a new book by Mary E. Brown, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Episodes of Life: Divine Interventions of Life Experiences" is a heartfelt collection of true stories drawn from the lived experiences, spiritual reflections, and life lessons of author Mary E. Brown. Written over the span of three decades, these short narratives explore the quiet moments, profound encounters, and everyday conversations through which God reveals His presence and guidance. Inspired by scripture and shaped by Brown's own faith journey, each story invites readers to see their lives through a spiritual lens, recognizing the divine interventions that shape, protect, and transform us.
With honesty, wisdom, and humility, Brown recounts episodes from her youth, motherhood, ministry work, and personal growth. Whether describing the simplicity of childhood memories, the pitfalls of seeking love in the wrong places, the storms of fear and doubt, or the clarity that comes through prayer, she reminds readers that God's hand is present in every season of life. Her writing encourages readers to reflect, learn, and find comfort in the promises of faith. As Brown notes, she hopes these stories inspire others to recognize their own experiences in the pages and draw closer to God's truth.
Rooted in scripture, spiritual insight, and lived testimony, "Episodes of Life" is both a devotional companion and a deeply personal memoir, an uplifting reminder that through every challenge and triumph, God is always near.
"Episodes of Life: Divine Interventions of Life Experiences" is a 270-page paperback with a retail price of $21.00 (eBook $16.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88812-326-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/episodes-of-life-divine-interventions-of-life-experiences . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us