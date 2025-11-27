Broken Arrow, OK Author Publishes Children's Book
November 27, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Adventures of Sophie and Shadow", a new book by Lori Zahn, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"The Adventures of Sophie and Shadow" brings to life the heartwarming story of two adopted dogs whose bond is as joyful as it is unbreakable. Sophie and Shadow, true sisters at heart, delight in every moment together. With Shadow's youthful energy keeping older sister Sophie on her toes, the pair can often be found playing, running, wrestling, or curled up side by side in peaceful slumber. Their story celebrates the simple, pure happiness that comes from love, companionship, and second chances.
About the Author
Lori Zahn, a Tulsa, Oklahoma native, has built a life rooted in family, compassion, and a deep love for animals. Married for 37 years, she is the proud mother of two daughters and the caretaker of two dogs and one cat. Zahn's passion for animals and the natural world inspires her writing. When she's not spending time with family, friends, or her pets, she enjoys reading, boating, traveling, and embracing the outdoors.
"The Adventures of Sophie and Shadow" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89127-952-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-adventures-of-sophie-and-shadow . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
