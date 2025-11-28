Six Pittsburgh-Born Davison Inventions Land at Sharper Image - Proving the Steel City Is Still Forging America's Next Big Thing
November 28, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsPITTSBURGH, PA - Davison, a family-owned invention development firm rooted in the heart of Pittsburgh for more than 36 years, is proud to celebrate a major milestone: six Davison-designed inventions have been officially picked up by Sharper Image, America's go-to retailer for clever, problem-solving gear.
With thousands of prototypes built and everyday inventors guided through each step of the development journey, Davison has long been recognized as a trusted leader in consumer product innovation. This latest achievement highlights the company's continued commitment to turning ordinary ideas into extraordinary products.
Six Davison Innovations Featured in the Sharper Image Holiday Catalog
1. Pop-Up™ Shoe Shelf™: Get a Pop of Modern Organization
Say goodbye to chaotic closets. This pop-up tiered tower features a high-end modern design with transparent doors and upgraded hardware. Its stackable, boutique-style layout transforms cluttered spaces into organized, showroom-worthy displays in minutes.
2. Flex Mag Light™: Product Innovation That Lights the Way
Designed for hands-free, precision lighting, this powerful LED work light features a flexible neck for pinpoint accuracy and a magnetic base that sticks to any metal surface. Ideal for DIYers, mechanics, sewing machine operators, and anyone needing targeted illumination.
3. Belly Buddy™: Expectant Mothers Expect Comfort
A pregnancy relaxation essential, Belly Buddy features a circular cutout that cradles the growing belly, allowing moms-to-be to rest comfortably face-down without pressure on the hips, pelvis, or back. Perfect for home, beach, or poolside relaxation.
4. Dust Blaster™: 2-in-1 Must-Have Multi-Tool Accessory
This innovative tool attaches directly to cutting tools to blow away dust and debris, ensuring a clear cutline. An essential companion for woodworking and other dusty jobs.
5. Warm Touch™: Take a Touch of Warmth Wherever You Go
No more cold wet wipes. This rechargeable warmer gently heats baby wipes to a soothing temperature, making diaper changes feel more like a warm, comforting hug-anytime, anywhere.
6. Luggage Scale™: 4-in-1 Travel-Friendly Innovation
Say goodbye to surprise airline baggage fees. This sleek travel tool features a digital scale, strong locking grip, adjustable strap, and compact design that fits any suitcase-helping travelers pack smarter and stress less.
A Process Born in Pittsburgh, Built for Innovators Everywhere
Davison's proven 9-Step Inventing Method, refined over decades, transforms everyday ideas into market-ready products through pre-development, research, industrial design, prototyping, engineering, packaging, and more. This milestone with Sharper Image highlights how idea-people across the country can partner with Davison to bring their innovations to life.
These six products are now featured in the Sharper Image Holiday Catalog and available online and in stores nationwide.
Learn More
Click HERE or call 1.800.54.IDEAS (1.800.544.3327) to learn more about Davison products and the product development process that has been trusted by inventors and companies for over 36 years!
Davison provides idea people with a NO-COST 100% idea protection and confidentiality guarantee when you https://www.davison.com/]secure your idea[/url] at Davison.
We are incredibly proud-and we encourage everyone to support these creators and their inventive products now available at Sharper Image.
The inventors of the products have not made a profit.
And remember, Davison only charges fees for services you decide to move forward with.
Contact Information
Lola Mattiello
Davison
1800-544-3327
Contact Us
Lola Mattiello
Davison
1800-544-3327
Contact Us