Elmont, NY Author Publishes Unique Children's Christmas Book

Fun-Filled Adventures: Young readers will follow different members of the Santa Corps, each equipped with wacky and wonderful magical tools necessary to navigate the globe and get the job done quickly on Christmas Eve.



Making Sense of the Magic: The story explores classic Santa myths in a way that is easy for children to understand and enjoy, showing how all the familiar legends truly make sense when the job is shared!



About the Author:

The author brings a unique and grounded perspective to this magical tale.

Ignacio Foster Jr. grew up in Brooklyn, New York, fueled by a love for reading comic books. After high school, he attended the School of Visual Arts to become an illustrator.

His journey took a significant, real-world turn after 9/11 when he joined the military, serving 11 months in Iraq. Upon returning, Foster Jr. used the G.I. Bill to go back to college, where his passion for writing-now geared toward creating meaningful stories for young people-was rekindled.





"The Santa Corps", a new book by Ignacio Foster Jr., has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.Author Ignacio Foster Jr. is set to capture the imaginations of young readers this holiday season with the release of his delightful new children's book, "The Santa Corps." The book unveils a creative and playful explanation for the magic of Christmas, revealing a reality where Santa Claus is a title shared by many magical delivery men: The Santa Corps, each ensuring every child receives their special gift.The Story: Where Myths Meet Magic"The Santa Corps" answers the age-old question, "How does Santa do it all?" by showing that the job is too big for just one person! The book features colorful, exciting adventures of the many Santas who work together, proving that the magic of Christmas is a global, team effort.