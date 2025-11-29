Los Alamitos, CA Author Publishes Second Installment of Children's Book Series
November 29, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nora Nibbles and the Store," a new book by Robin Hensch, RDN, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), Robin Hensch, is delighted to announce the release of her second children's book, "Nora Nibbles and the Store," the newest addition to the charming "Nora Nibbles" series. This compelling picture book addresses timely topics of food access and resource disparity through the eyes of its curious young protagonist.
The Story: A Big Lesson in a Little Trip
In this heartwarming second installment, Nora Nibbles is shocked to learn from her friend, Camila, that Camila's neighborhood grocery store doesn't always have her favorite snack-carrots-available. To Nora, the idea of a less-than-fully-stocked grocery store is completely unfamiliar.
Driven by curiosity and a desire to understand, Nora embarks on an eye-opening adventure during a weekend sleepover with Camila. The two friends take a long bus ride to Camila's local store, where Nora is surprised by what she finds… or doesn't find on the shelves. Nora Nibbles and the Store offers a gentle yet important introduction for young readers to concepts of community, empathy, and food security.
About the Author:
Robin Hensch, RDN, channeled her personal journey into her passion for children's nutrition education. Hensch's background as a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist gives the Nora Nibbles series a unique foundation, blending essential health concepts with relatable childhood narratives.
"Nora Nibbles and the Store" is a 24-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-88925-323-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nora-nibbles-and-the-store For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Amanda Urso
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us