REIA of Washington Launches TechPulse to Bridge Technology and Real Estate Investing
December 01, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Business NewsBELLEVUE, WA – REIA, the Real Estate Investors Association of Washington, is excited to announce the successful launch of TechPulse by REIA, a new educational segment, a technology-focused initiative designed to support real estate investors through education on a broad spectrum of digital tools and innovations.
TechPulse offers a series of webinars and classes covering everything from foundational skills-such as Excel and Mail Merge-to more advanced topics like AI automation and data analytics. The aim is to empower both new and experienced investors with practical knowledge that enhances business operations, marketing, portfolio management, and more.
"TechPulse reflects our commitment to helping real estate investors embrace technology at all levels," said Shirley Henderson, President and Co-Founder of REIA. "Whether you're just starting to use spreadsheets or ready to explore automation platforms, our goal is to make technology approachable and impactful."
The segment includes partnerships with tech innovators like LandLordOps, whose AI-powered solutions automate property management tasks as part of the broader educational offerings.
The next TechPulse sessions will begin in January on IFTTT automation and continue in February. IFTTT helps real estate investors streamline workflows and improve efficiency by automating locating deals, getting deal alerts, syncing data across apps, and triggering marketing actions - freeing investors to focus more on finding and closing deals.
For more information about REIA, or investing in real estate, visit www.REIAwa.com. To learn more and to register for TechPulse events, visit REIA TechPulse. Calendar additions to include upcoming TechPulse segments are available at least thirty days prior to the event date. For additional information, contact us at info@REIAwa.com.
Contact Information
Shirley Henderson
REIA
Contact Us
