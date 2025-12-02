Millbrook, AL Author Publishes Children's Book
December 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Tiffie and the Pirate Treasure", a new book by Peggy Keel, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Meet Tiffie, an energetic young girl whose imagination knows no bounds. Always brimming with bold ideas, Tiffie often finds herself, and her loyal friends Milly and Tommy, embroiled in escapades that are as unforgettable as they are mischievous.
In their latest adventure, Tiffie's fascination with pirates inspires the trio to transform her backyard treehouse into a secret hideout and to claim a fallen tree by the beach as their own pirate ship. What begins as a summer of playful make-believe soon evolves into a series of thrilling quests as the friends scour the shoreline for hidden treasure. But as the days unfold, the magic of their adventures feels increasingly real, and far more extraordinary than they ever expected.
"Tiffie and the Pirate Treasure" is a heartwarming celebration of childhood wonder, capturing the innocence of summertime play, the power of imagination, and the irresistible excitement of a world where anything feels possible.
About the Author
Peggy Keel, a lifelong Southerner born in Auburn, Alabama, draws inspiration from her rich family roots. Married for forty-three years, she is the proud mother of one daughter, grandmother to two granddaughters, and great-grandmother to two great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. Her stories reflect the joy, warmth, and timeless charm of family and childhood.
"Tiffie and the Pirate Treasure" is a 102-page paperback with a retail price of $32.00 (eBook $27.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-418-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/tiffie-and-the-pirate-treasure . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
