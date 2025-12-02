Jupiter, FL Author Publishes Biography
December 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Whispers of Wisdom", a new book by Dr. Julius Makoni, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A powerful new biography, "Whispers of Wisdom", offers an intimate and inspiring portrait of Constance Agnes Makoni, a woman whose strength, grace, and resilience carried her from a small village in rural Manicaland to influential roles in family, community, and public life. Written by her son, Dr. Julius Makoni, the book serves as a heartfelt sequel to his bestselling memoir, Bon Vivant Banker-Bishop (A Life In My Day).
In "Whispers of Wisdom", Dr. Makoni captures the defining moments of his mother's extraordinary journey, her unwavering devotion to her family, steadfast support for her husband, influential leadership within the Mothers' Union (M.U.), and her meaningful contributions in the law courts. Through vivid storytelling, he reveals how Constance's ability to connect with people shaped countless lives and cemented a legacy of compassion and service.
The biography highlights the guiding principles that shaped Constance's life: gratitude, adaptability, nurturing relationships, self-care, and a warm sense of humor. These timeless values, drawn from her lived experience, offer readers profound insights into building a joyful, balanced, and purpose-driven life.
Dr. Julius Makoni, an independent international financial expert and consultant, brings both personal depth and professional clarity to this tribute. Following the wide resonance of his earlier memoir, he now hopes "Whispers of Wisdom" will inspire readers to embrace the spirit of love, service, and community embodied by his mother.
"Whispers of Wisdom" invites readers to celebrate the enduring legacy of Constance Agnes Makoni, honoring a life well-lived and the lessons she continues to impart.
"Whispers of Wisdom" is a 184-page paperback with a retail price of $17.00 (eBook $12.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89978-026-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/whispers-of-wisdom . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
