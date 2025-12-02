Nyack, NY Author Publishes Poetry Collection
"A Lone Crossing: Poems and Paintings", a new book by D.K. Somers, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"A Lone Crossing" is a striking blend of poetry and visual art that charts the inner landscapes of loss, memory, spirit, and renewal. In this evocative collection, D.K. Somers weaves together incisive poems and accompanying paintings to illuminate the profound contradictions of modern life, its beauty and brutality, its quiet revelations, and its relentless noise.
Across meditations on grief, conscience, imagination, philosophy, and the fragile ties between people, Somers invites readers into a deeply human journey. The poems move fluidly between the intimate and the mythic, the contemporary and the timeless, offering moments of raw honesty alongside flashes of humor, tenderness, and spiritual inquiry. Whether reflecting on personal sorrow, social absurdity, or metaphysical riddles, each piece reveals another facet of the author's search for meaning amid chaos and change.
"A Lone Crossing" is more than a poetry collection; it is a lyrical exploration of endurance, perception, and the mysterious forces that shape a life. Through its vivid language and expressive imagery, the book becomes a companion for anyone navigating the crossings between past and present, darkness and clarity, suffering and growth.
About the Author
D.K. Somers has devoted nearly forty years to the field of social work, beginning his career after completing his training at Columbia University. His early work led him to Massachusetts, where he studied and later taught alongside his mentor and longtime colleague, Dr. Dorothy Firman, now a dear friend and enduring influence.
Somers' academic background spans Bennington College, Johns Hopkins University, and Rice University, where he pursued literature, psychology, music, and esoteric studies. Though he considers himself a poet before all else, only a small selection of his poems have been published previously. He also paints, not from a sense of being a painter, but from a conviction that thought and movement can express themselves in color.
Throughout his career, Somers has written numerous professional papers, yet he resists the label of "academic." Instead, he describes himself as someone who thinks, feels, reads, reflects, and strives to write with coherence and authenticity in whatever setting he finds himself.
"A Lone Crossing: Poems and Paintings" is a 138-page paperback with a retail price of $38.00 (eBook $33.00, audiobook $14.95). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-426-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/a-lone-crossing-poems-and-paintings . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
