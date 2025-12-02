Pontiac, IL Author Publishes Poetry Collection
December 02, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My Ceramic Heart", a new book by Kevin A. Wilson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"My Ceramic Heart", a compelling new poetry collection by Kevin A. Wilson, invites readers into an intimate journey through trauma, healing, and the rediscovery of love.
In this powerful debut, Wilson confronts the weight of past pain, including anxiety, depression, and PTSD, with unflinching honesty. Yet woven throughout the collection is a profound sense of resilience. His poems illuminate the slow, courageous work of mending, offering moments of hope as he learns to trust, love, and open himself once more. Each piece reflects the most vulnerable facets of the author's life, crafted with emotional clarity and lyrical grace.
About the Author
Kevin A. Wilson is a Native American writer and a proud member of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians. He holds a bachelor's degree in English Language and Literature and currently serves as an academic advisor at his alma mater.
A self-proclaimed nerd, Wilson enjoys Dungeons & Dragons, board games, and video games. When he's not writing, he can often be found kayaking on local lakes or shaping clay at his community art center, two grounding practices that help quiet his anxiety and inspire creativity.
"My Ceramic Heart" stands as both a testament to survival and a celebration of the strength found in vulnerability.
"My Ceramic Heart" is an 80-page paperback with a retail price of $13.00 (eBook $8.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-268-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
