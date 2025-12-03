Puerto Rico Author Publishes Autobiography
Born in the mountains of Puerto Rico as the youngest of twelve children, Antonio Maldonado's early life was marked by hardship, but also by profound love and inspiration. Each evening, his father read to him from The Count of Monte Cristo, sparking in young Antonio a lifelong passion for learning.
A single moment would change the trajectory of his life forever: standing beside his father as he watched an airplane soar overhead for the first time. That sight ignited a dream that propelled Maldonado far beyond the limits of his humble beginnings. His journey would lead him into the United States Air Force, through service in Vietnam, and ultimately to the rank of Brigadier General.
"The Sky Is Not the Limit" tells Maldonado's extraordinary story, one of perseverance, ambition, and the unyielding belief that circumstances do not define destiny. From a childhood in rural Puerto Rico to becoming a top-ranking Air Force officer and later CEO of one of the island's largest organizations, Maldonado's life demonstrates the power of determination and vision to lift a person beyond even their loftiest dreams.
About the Author
Brigadier General (Ret.) Antonio Maldonado was born on February 2, 1941, in Comerío, Puerto Rico. The youngest of twelve children, he excelled academically, graduating with high honors from Central High School in San Juan and later earning a degree from the University of Puerto Rico in 1964. He went on to obtain a Master's Degree in Business Administration from the Interamerican University in 1969 and completed the Senior Executive Development Course at the University of New Hampshire. His military education includes numerous advanced programs, notably graduating as a distinguished member of the 1982 United States Air War College class.
Commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force upon his university graduation, Maldonado embarked on an exceptional military career. In 1968, he became the youngest Air Force pilot to command a B-52 bomber. Over the course of his service, he accumulated more than 4,000 flying hours, including over 425 combat hours and 183 combat missions in the Vietnam and Persian Gulf wars. His decorations include the Defense Distinguished Service Medal, Air Force Distinguished Service Medal, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross, and eleven Air Medals, among many other honors. In 1986, he was named Best Wing Commander of the USAF Strategic Air Command.
After retiring as a Brigadier General in 1991, Maldonado returned to Puerto Rico to continue his public service. He became President and General Manager of the Puerto Rico Industrial Development Company (PRIDCO), leading efforts to strengthen the island's economy through job creation and industrial growth.
In 1993, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross, Puerto Rico Region, where he led laboratory operations, oversaw the manufacture of blood-derived biological products, and ensured blood supply safety for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. He also launched the island's bone marrow transplant programs and served on the U.S. Board of Directors of the National Bone Marrow Transplant Program from 1997 to 2002.
Beginning in 1999, Maldonado served as Executive Director of the Palmas del Mar residential and tourist development in Humacao, Puerto Rico, a position he held until his retirement in 2021. Today, he remains deeply involved in community service and veteran organizations across the island.
"The Sky is Not the Limit" is a 434-page paperback with a retail price of $27.00 (eBook $22.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-364-5. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-sky-is-not-the-limit . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
