Tamaqua, PA Author Publishes Horror Novel
December 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Dementia? Impossible to Forget!", a new book by Reni Erbnek, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Two couples, Doug and Debra, and Jake and Monique, have shared a close friendship for decades. Now in their thirties, their lives are shifting in dramatic ways. Doug and Debra are preparing to welcome their first child, while Jake and Monique are still reeling from the recent loss of Jake's parents to Alzheimer's and dementia.
As stress mounts, each of them begins to notice troubling "slip-ups." What starts as minor lapses soon sparks deep anxiety, especially in the shadow of Jake's family history. Determined to find answers, the four friends search for explanations, but instead of clarity, they uncover something far more unsettling.
Nightmares intensify. Forgetfulness turns dangerous. And behind reassurances of pregnancy symptoms, hormonal changes, and everyday stress, a more terrifying truth may be taking hold, one none of them are prepared to face.
About the Author
After graduating from high school, Reni Erbnek pursued a career in funeral studies. Today, he and his wife operate a funeral home in their small town, where they've raised three grown sons. When he isn't crafting horror stories, Erbnek can be found catching and releasing timber rattlesnakes.
"Dementia? Impossible to Forget!" is a 234-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-347-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
