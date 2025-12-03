Conway, SC Author Publishes Science Fiction Novel
December 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Flight of the Star Fire I", a new book by Henri Chase, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Temple Mason has never had patience for authority. A bold, free-spirited adventurer determined to live life on her own terms, she signs on with the most carefree crew she can find, chasing excitement across the open seas. But after a decade of frustration and false starts, Temple is ready to walk away from the life she thought she wanted, until an extraordinary discovery changes everything.
When Temple and her companions uncover a hidden alien spacecraft, they are thrust into the farthest reaches of the galaxy and straight into the heart of an interstellar conflict. Caught between cyborgs, zombies, Area 51 operatives, and a rogue AI bent on domination, Temple must confront her deepest beliefs and most stubborn instincts. As the stakes rise and alliances shift, she undergoes a remarkable transformation, from rebellious drifter to reluctant leader in a battle that will shape the fate of countless worlds.
"The Flight of the Star Fire I" delivers a high-octane sci-fi adventure filled with explosive action, sharp wit, and a resonant exploration of leadership, identity, and the courage required to face chaos head-on.
About the Author
Henri Chase is a retired educator, coach, and military veteran whose diverse career spans physical education, high-school teaching, and distinguished service in both the U.S. Army and Navy. Certified in Indiana and South Carolina, he taught Health, Advanced Swimming and Lifesaving, and NJROTC. Chase served as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technician in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1970 and later as a special operations officer in the U.S. Navy from 1981 to 2005. Since retiring from teaching in 2009, he has embraced a range of creative pursuits on YouTube, producing videos on boat building, woodworking, art, poetry, and writing.
"The Flight of the Star Fire I" is a 142-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-446-1. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-flight-of-the-star-fire-i . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
