Rockaway Beach, OR Author Publishes Bilingual Children's Book
December 03, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Turtle Song", a new book by Courtney E. Moore, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Turtle Song" introduces young readers to Tom, an endearing little turtle with a talent for making delightfully funny sounds. This charming nursery rhyme offers a playful, imaginative story that engages children while sharing a heartwarming message about love and connection. Perfect for story time, Turtle Song is sure to spark laughter, curiosity, and joy.
About the Author
Courtney E. Moore is a proud grandmother of two wonderful grandchildren, with whom she shares a deep love for reading and regular visits to their local library. Her experiences with them inspire her storytelling, bringing warmth, creativity, and family values to every page.
"Turtle Song" is a 24-page hardback with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-275-4. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/turtle-song . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
