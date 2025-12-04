Edwards, CO Author Publishes Contemporary Romance Novel
December 04, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Nine Days in England", a new book by Michael Hauser, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Nine Days in England" presents a powerful and heartfelt story of two solitary souls whose lives transform when fate brings them together. American Naval Officer Scott and English noblewoman Teresa embark on a tender yet courageous journey toward lasting happiness, one defined by perseverance, faith, and the quiet heroism of opening one's heart. Their story illuminates the timeless truth that peace and joy are often the hard-won rewards of resilience, trust, and a willingness to seek guidance from a higher wisdom.
About the Author
Michael Hauser is a retired college professor, husband, grandfather, and passionate advocate for education. Deeply connected to the University of Cambridge and the United Kingdom, he has traveled extensively and draws inspiration from British culture and history. An accomplished artist based in the mountains of Colorado, Hauser holds a Master's degree in Physiology and a Bachelor's degree in Biology with a minor in Biochemistry. He is an avid fly fisher, snow skier, mountain and road cyclist, and proudly serves as a Lieutenant Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol.
"Nine Days in England" is a 252-page paperback with a retail price of $20.00 (eBook $15.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89499-373-7. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/nine-days-in-england . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
