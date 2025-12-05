Arcadia, CA Author Publishes Travel Memoir
December 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Let's Travel the World: Volume I", a new book by Jerry De Lange, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Let's Travel the World: Volume I" chronicles the author's remarkable travel experiences, beginning with humble family camping trips and accelerating into a lifetime of international adventures.
The book, spanning over 35 years of travel from 1966 to 2004, details a shift from confined, local family vacations to world-class exploration, kick-started by an unexpected journey with the U.S. Army. De Lange vividly recounts his introduction to global travel, including a miserable 23-day troop ship voyage to Vietnam and a memorable six-day "Rest and Relaxation" trip to Japan in 1967.
A World of Adventure Awaits:
Let's Travel the World: Volume I serves as an extraordinary travelogue, guiding readers through 37 unique chapters. Highlights of the collection include:
Cruising the Globe: From his first "real" cruise to the Mexican Riviera aboard the Pacific Princess in 1977 to adventures in the Caribbean, French Polynesia, and the Baltic Sea.
Deep Cultural Dives: Detailed accounts of exploring ancient archaeological sites like the Pyramids of Giza, the Temple of Karnak, and the tombs of the Valley of the Kings in Egypt.
Exotic Destinations: Narratives from an overland trek across Alaska, a chaotic but memorable excursion through Spain, Morocco, and Portugal, and immersive visits to China, South America, and Southern Africa.
Europe's Classics and Contrasts: Touring the history and castles of England and Scotland, navigating the rivers and cities of Central and Eastern Europe, and the canals of Venice.
De Lange's narrative is packed with candid observations, practical travel advice (such as the importance of securing a visa), and humorous anecdotes, including a frustrating attempt to play golf in Aruba's desert landscape and an unexpected helicopter-drop river rafting experience in New Zealand.
About the Author
Jerry De Lange's passion for seeing the world fueled these extensive trips. His engaging storytelling brings each locale to life, whether recounting the thrill of a cheetah kill on a Kenyan safari or the struggle to find authentic Irish coffee in Belfast. Volume I showcases his transformation from a cautious traveler to a seasoned explorer, providing readers with an inspiring and comprehensive look at global travel across four decades.
"Let's Travel the World: Volume I" is a 648-page paperback with a retail price of $143.00 (eBook $138.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-470-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lets-travel-the-world-volume-i . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us