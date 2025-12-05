Arcadia, CA Author Publishes Travel Memoir
December 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Let's Travel the World: Volume II", a new book by Jerry De Lange, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the adventures detailed in Volume I, this installment plunges readers into a new decade of extraordinary international travel, spanning from 2005 to 2013.
Volume II showcases a period of even deeper immersion into global cultures and remote frontiers, including challenging expeditions, luxurious escapes, and several unique themed tours.
Highlights from Volume II's Global Itinerary:
Antarctic and Arctic Extremes: Experience the thrill of visiting Antarctica and the Galapagos Islands in 2010. Later, delve into the remote landscapes of the Arctic, including Svalbard and Jan Mayen, in a 2011 expedition.
Adventures in Asia: Journey through the spiritual and historical wonders of Asia with extensive tours, including a challenging attempt to reach the Himalayas in Myanmar, Nepal, and Bhutan in 2012. Explore the rich culture of Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, detailed across multiple chapters.
Uncommon Destinations: Follow the author's trek through the remote plains of Mongolia and the heart of Siberia in 2005. Later, embark on cruising expeditions through the Persian Gulf and along the west coast of Africa, visiting countries like Oman, Qatar, Angola, and Ghana.
Themed and Luxury Tours: Travel with the author on specialized golf tours across the legendary links of Thailand and Scotland. Experience the luxury of traveling across India aboard the lavish "Palace on Wheels".
North and South American Expeditions: Navigate the waterways of the Amazon River and explore historic ports on a South American cruise. Domestically, travel the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers aboard the charming American Queen.
"Let's Travel the World: Volume II" captures the spirit of adventure that defines De Lange's travels. With candid commentary and vivid descriptions, the book offers a fascinating look at global geography, history, and the diverse cultures encountered across five continents. From navigating bureaucratic hurdles to experiencing some of the most beautiful and remote places on Earth, this volume proves that the pursuit of discovery only grows with every journey.
"Let's Travel the World: Volume I" and "Let's Travel the World: Volume III" are also available for purchase.
"Let's Travel the World: Volume II" is a 656-page paperback with a retail price of $145.00 (eBook $140.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-471-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lets-travel-the-world-volume-ii . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Dorrance Marketing
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us