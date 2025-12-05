Arcadia, CA Author Publishes Travel Memoir
December 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Let's Travel the World: Volume III", a new book by Jerry De Lange, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author Jerry De Lange has concluded his travel series with "Let's Travel the World: Volume III", a sweeping chronicle of 104 international trips, spanning 156 UN-counted countries and 232 countries as counted by the Century Club. The new volume documents the author's extensive journeys, blending meticulous detail with personal anecdotes, often humorously chronicling the inevitable hiccups that come with global exploration.
Volume III invites readers to experience a vast array of destinations, from the spiritual centers of Israel and Tibet to the wild terrains of Southern Africa and the remote islands of the South Pacific. This book is a testament to De Lange's adventurous spirit, detailing his pursuit of unique experiences on all seven continents.
Highlights of the adventures detailed in Volume III include:
Discovering the Holy Land: A personal exploration of Israel's history and sacred sites, including a 2013 trip to the Western Wall in Jerusalem and the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem.
A Grand Tour of the Caucasus: A complex journey through the disputed territories and newly independent nations of Moldova, Ukraine, Georgia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, revealing a region caught between Europe and Asia, with a fascinating history shaped by oil and conflict.
Venturing to the "Forbidden" Islands: The author's successful navigation of visa and political hurdles to visit bucket-list destinations like Tunisia, Algeria, and Cuba, often relying on last-minute resourcefulness and local guides.
Exotic Expeditions: From exploring Borneo's jungle wildlife and facing down a charging "Tax Collector" orangutan to navigating the narrow, picturesque roads of Wales and the treacherous train rides of Italy.
Honoring History: Emotional visits to the Normandy Beaches, where the author's father landed during WWII, and detailed tours of the Genocide Memorial in Armenia.
The book also vividly recounts the unique challenges and occasional absurdities of high-end travel, from battling chaotic border crossings in the Central Asian "Stans" and enduring unexpected flight complications to hunting for the world's best draft beers in remote locations.
"Let's Travel the World: Volume I" and "Let's Travel the World: Volume II" are also available now!
"Let's Travel the World: Volume III" is a 626-page paperback with a retail price of $139.00 (eBook $134.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-472-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/lets-travel-the-world-volume-iii . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
