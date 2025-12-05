New Epic Science Fiction Novel Coming Soon
December 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Auroran Templar: Omega Knight", a thrilling debut novel by author Morgan Smith. This book is an epic fusion of science fiction, fantasy, spiritual warfare, and high adventure that introduces readers to a compelling new hero navigating a galactic conflict and discovering his royal destiny.
The story centers on Andrew Reagan, a young man grappling with typical feelings of self-doubt and disconnection during his high school graduation. His life takes a drastic, supernatural turn when he is unexpectedly summoned to an otherworldly plane by a mysterious figure named Gabriel and charged with a divine commission. Andrew soon learns he is the heir to a powerful lineage, destined to become the Omega Knight, the newest and lowest degree of an elite cosmic order known as the Auroran Templar.
Andrew's transformation plunges him into a universe-spanning war, where he must learn to master incredible gifts. He is granted magnificent, technologically advanced armor of bronze and sapphire, the legendary sword Excelsior, "blade of a thousand supernovas", and awe-inspiring wings made of pure pale sunlight.
Under the rigorous guidance of the seasoned Auroran Ranger Zecheriah, Andrew begins a rapid apprenticeship in combat skills, including swordsmanship and martial arts. Crucially, he must also study the ancient wisdom of the Hallowed Mandate, the foundation for all Templar actions, as he prepares to lead against the dark forces of the Obsidian Coven. The danger is immediately real, as Andrew finds himself confronting monstrous foes, including the horrific Draugr, and uncovering a shocking family betrayal involving the tyrannical Obsidian leader, Dominion Kronus.
About the Author
Morgan Smith is a graduate of Liberty University, holding a bachelor's degree in studio/digital art and a master's degree in creative writing. As a Christian, he views his writing as a responsibility to share the Word of the Lord. Smith currently works as a landscape surveyor and enjoys visiting the mountains, biking, and kayaking.
Visit our online bookstore to pre-order Auroran Templar: Omega Knight by Morgan Smith at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/auroran-templar . For more information on publishing services, please visit us at https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us