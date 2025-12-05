San Mateo, CA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 05, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Looking for Shadow", a new book by Indrani Sircar, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Author and devoted animal rescuer Indrani Sircar is set to captivate young readers with the release of her debut children's fiction novel, "Looking for Shadow." The book introduces readers to Emily Chase, a determined investigator whose unique-and highly intelligent-crew of feline partners helps her solve cases involving missing people and animals.
"Looking for Shadow" begins when a beloved neighborhood cat, Shadow, disappears, prompting the distressed owner to enlist Emily's help. The case plunges Emily into a deep search, taking her from the familiar streets and into the complex world of free-living cats and local animal shelters.
A Detective Team Like No Other
What sets Emily's operation apart is her team: her own crew of resourceful cats, who are much more than just pets. These articulate, thinking, and highly capable felines play an active, vital role in gathering clues and assisting Emily in her investigation.
As the search for Shadow intensifies, Emily's understanding of animal behavior and the profound bond between humans and their companions grows, providing a heartwarming and insightful layer to the fast-paced mystery.
"Looking for Shadow" promises to be a purr-fect read for young readers, blending adventure, mystery, and a deep appreciation for animal welfare.
About the Author
Indrani Sircar is a lifelong animal lover who has dedicated many years to rescuing and caring for feral cats. Before moving into children's fiction, she worked as a freelance writer and authored the book People and Other Animals: Story of a Neighborhood.
Indrani holds a graduate degree from Syracuse University and has lived in both Canada and the US. She currently resides in California with her cherished black kitty, Bangu.
"Looking for Shadow" is a 26-page hardcover with a retail price of $33.00 (eBook $28.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-338-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/looking-for-shadow For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/.
