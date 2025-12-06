Cincinnati, OH Author Publishes Children's Skincare Book
December 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Gangster Girlz Guide to Skincare", a new book by Angela M Rozzi-Burns, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Navigating endless skincare aisles and sifting through countless social media tips can feel overwhelming, even for adults. "Gangster Girlz Guide to Skincare" brings clarity, confidence, and fun to the world of skincare for kids. Through playful rhymes and vibrant photography, this engaging new book introduces children to a simple, age-appropriate skincare routine that builds healthy habits and empowers young readers to care for themselves.
By breaking down the basics into easy, enjoyable steps, "Gangster Girlz Guide to Skincare" removes the guesswork and transforms self-care into something kids can look forward to.
About the Author
Angela M. Rozzi-Burns, writer, licensed aesthetician, and owner of a Cincinnati-based skincare salon, combines her passion for storytelling with her professional expertise in her debut book. A devoted reader and skincare enthusiast, she brings a refreshing and inspiring voice to children's literature, helping young audiences explore wellness with confidence and creativity.
Beyond her work in beauty and business, Angela is a dedicated advocate for mental health awareness and homelessness support. She lives in Cincinnati with her husband of thirty years and their dog, Ellie, and is the proud mother of two children, whom she lovingly calls her "sun and moon."
"Gangster Girlz Guide to Skincare" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $16.00 (eBook $11.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89341-210-9. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/gangster-girlz-guide-to-skincare . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
