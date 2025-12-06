Vancouver, WA Author Publishes Children's Book
December 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The Wonderful Hoppercrockachoo", a new book by Martisue, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A delightful new children's book, "The Wonderful Hoppercrockachoo", invites young readers on a joyful quest filled with imagination, heart, and wonderfully wacky creatures.
In this charming tale, Hoppercrockachoo is sent on an important mission by the zookeeper in Tillamoo. The zoo already overflows with extraordinary "animoo", from a warty hog to wombats who can play the didgeridoo, but the zookeeper has his heart set on one special, secret creature. Determined and curious, Hoppercrockachoo sets out to find it… and soon discovers a surprising twist that will captivate readers of all ages.
"The Wonderful Hoppercrockachoo" is a playful, uplifting story perfect for families, classrooms, and anyone who enjoys imaginative adventures and read-aloud fun.
About the Author
Born in Tillamook, Oregon, just nine miles from the Pacific Ocean and home to the world-famous Tillamook cheese and dairy, Martisue grew up on a dairy farm where her family's milk was sold to the local creamery.
She met her husband at Northwest Nazarene University, and together they have celebrated 60 years of marriage, raising four children, and enjoying six grandchildren. Her deep faith guides her life and fuels her gratitude for the gift of storytelling, one that brings joy to young readers and families alike.
With 13 years of experience as the lead infant teacher in child day care, she found rich inspiration for crafting children's stories that spark imagination and warmth.
"The Wonderful Hoppercrockachoo" is a 22-page hardback with a retail price of $34.00 (eBook $29.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-062-3. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-wonderful-hoppercrockachoo . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us