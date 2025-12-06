Olney, MD Author Publishes Children's Book
December 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"My First Time on a School Bus", a new book by Anastasia Saridakis, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
A heartwarming new picture book, "My First Time on a School Bus", captures the nerves and excitement of a young child waiting anxiously at the corner for his very first ride. Told in a poetic, child-friendly style, the book gives voice to the worries many children feel as they approach this important milestone and offers gentle reassurance to help them navigate those emotions with confidence.
Through rhythmic, soothing language, "My First Time on a School Bus" helps young readers recognize, express, and overcome their fears, turning uncertainty into anticipation for the adventures that lie ahead.
About the Author
Anastasia Saridakis brings more than 15 years of daycare experience to her storytelling. Having guided countless children through new and unfamiliar experiences, she understands how overwhelming firsts can feel, and how the simple act of making a new friend can ease anxiety. Her new book reflects this insight, empowering children to face new situations with courage, comfort, and curiosity.
"My First Time on a School Bus" is a 30-page paperback with a retail price of $18.00 (eBook $13.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89211-240-6. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/my-first-time-on-a-school-bus . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us