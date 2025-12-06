Knoxville, TN Author Publishes Children's Book
December 06, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"The 24 Adventures of Donny Boy and the World of Whimsy", a new book by D. Caldera, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
Following the passing of his beloved grandfather, young Donny Boy receives a mysterious box from among his grand-paw-paw's treasured belongings. Inside, he discovers a radiant orb on a brass chain, an object as beautiful as it is enigmatic. The moment Donny Boy places it around his neck, the orb awakens. A friendly face appears within and introduces itself as Orby, revealing the extraordinary blessings Donny Boy can now share as he is transported into the magical world of Whimsy.
Through enchanting poetry and uplifting adventures, Donny Boy begins to understand the true meaning and responsibility behind offering blessings. As he journeys with Orby, young readers are invited to learn alongside him, exploring poetic forms, discovering new vocabulary, and enjoying a helpful educational glossary included at the back of the book. The story highlights the goodness each child can bring into the world through faith, love, and compassion.
About the Author
D. Caldera, age sixty-two, is a devoted caretaker to his ninety-three-year-old mother and a proud veteran who has served in three branches of the U.S. military. With three previously published works to his name, he now dedicates his time to honing his craft and sharing his passion for poetry with young readers and families.
"The 24 Adventures of Donny Boy and the World of Whimsy" is a 188-page hardback with a retail price of $61.00 (eBook $56.00). The ISBN is 978-1-68537-042-8. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/the-24-adventures-of-donny-boy-and-the-world-of-whimsy . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
Contact Information
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us
Natasha Hlinka
Dorrance Publishing
Contact Us