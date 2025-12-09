Hamilton, NJ Author Publishes Children's Book
December 09, 2025 (PRLEAP.COM) Entertainment News"Puff People Arise!", a new book by Bob Jackson, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
"Puff People Arise!" is a charming, colorful celebration of the inflatable characters that brighten our homes, neighborhoods, and imaginations year-round. From holiday visitors and seasonal friends to the whimsical air dancers of summer, author Bob Jackson invites readers to see these familiar "puff people" in a new and joyful light. With playful language and vivid imagery, the book follows the puff people through beloved traditions, Valentine's Day, Easter, the Fourth of July, Halloween, Christmas, and more, revealing the warmth, wonder, and delight they bring to every occasion. Perfect for children and families, "Puff People Arise!" is a festive reminder to slow down, look around, and enjoy the magic waiting right on our lawns and porches.
"Puff People Arise!" is a 32-page paperback with a retail price of $19.00 (eBook $14.00). The ISBN is 979-8-89649-104-0. Published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc. of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. For members of the press, to request a review copy or author interview, please visit https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/pages/media-requests or to buy the book, visit our online bookstore at https://bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/products/puff-people-arise . For more information on publishing services, please visit https://www.dorrancepublishing.com/
